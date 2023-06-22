Damage done of the attack on the Chongar Bridge last night - Comments from the governor of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo - French Missiles were used.

🇷🇺⚡️🇺🇦At night, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the Chongar bridge on the border of Crimea and Kherson region.

There were no casualties, explosive experts are conducting an examination to assess the type of ammunition that was used, and specialized services are examining the road. The authorities stated that within an hour they would announce whether it is possible to use the bridge for transit.

According to the governor of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo, the strike was carried out with Storm Shadow missiles.

The governor of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo about the attack on the Chongar bridge: "Damage by rockets to bridges that connect Crimea and Kherson region is another completely senseless action carried out by the Kiev regime on the orders from London. This will not affect the course of the special operation in any way - there are other land routes to the Crimea".

As a result of the attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine by French Storm Shadow missiles, there were no casualties, but a hole is now visible in the bridge - repairs will be carried out in the near future. In total, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired four rockets at the bridge, fragments of which were scattered on the asphalt nearby.



Cynthia said and updates: Also, not sure if I'll post, but watched a video. Missile fragments that hit the Chongar bridge. You can clearly see the place of origin. were from France.

The Shadow Storm missiles that hit the bridge this morning were launched from planes taking off from the Kharkiv region.💥



