Deranged Brains - Nebraska Top Five in Congress
Real Free News
Real Free News
24 views • 04/18/2024

Nebraska’s Top Five Deranged Brains in Congress all want to keep making stupid and clueless decisions for you. All five Deranged Brain Morons keep making the strangest and dumbest decisions that ruin everyone’s life in Nebraska, the country, and the world. These mindless and witless Deranged Brain Losers keep making up and voting for the craziest and kooky bills that make no sense unless there is something really wrong with their brains. So it’s time to vote-out all of these Deranged Brain Incumbent Imbeciles during the Primaries on Tuesday May 14 and vote-in all of the top Republican Challengers. It’s time to help these Deranged Brain Retards find their way out of office and into the Loony Bin where they belong.


Vote John Glen Weaver

https://www.weaverforsenate.com/


Vote Dan Frei

https://www.weaverforsenate.com/


Vote Michael Connely

https://www.connelyforcongress.com/


Vote John Walz

https://magawalz.com/index.php/home


Arron Kowalski

https://www.arronforsenate.com/


#deranged #brains #petericketts #donbacon #debfischer #adriansmith #mikeflood #derangedbrains #teamricketts #ricckettsforsenate #cheaptricksricketts #baconforsenate #baconbacker #donnyrotten #donnyrottenbacon #debforsenae #debbiedownerfischer #mental #loonybin #mentalhealth #incumbent #nebraska #nebraskaelection #election2024 #terrible #despicable #brainless #losers #foolish #mindless #ignorant #morons #jokes #joke

current eventsnewsheadlineslivenowinforeal free news
