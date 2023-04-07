Around 4:00 am, Israeli Warplanes Bombed open areas in the vicinity of Qulaila village and Rashidieh Refugee Camp, without causing any casualties.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Around 4:00 am, Israeli warplanes bombed open areas in the vicinity of Qulaila village and Rashidieh camp, without causing any casualties.
- IDF Spokesperson said that the Israeli army attacked Hamas targets in southern Lebanon.
- The Zionist security establishment decided to target Hamas positions in Gaza and Lebanon.
- Hamas, Islamic Jihad and other factions continue to fire rockets from the Gaza Strip, despite the wide scale bombardment on the Gaza.
The Zionist entity obviously wants a limited confrontation with the resistance, but any miscalculation may take the region into an open confrontation.
The Resistance Axis made it clear that any aggression on Al-Aqsa won't go without retaliation and the whole Axis is ready to engage as necessary.