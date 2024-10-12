BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Maria Zeee & Ann Vandersteel Gives Breaking Update On Helene Devastation
Tanjerea
Tanjerea
577 followers
1068 views • 8 months ago

Ann Vandersteel joins Maria Zeee on Infowars to expose the failed disaster response by the Biden/Harris Administration after Hurricane Helene, including shipping busloads of illegals to the region prior to the hurricane who have been sexually assaulting children whose parents have been killed by the disaster.

Keywords
irantrumpalex jonesrussiavaccinetucker carlsonisraelbidenkennedyputindepopulationkamala harrisfaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabstew petersnuclear-warmaria zeeeann vendersteel
