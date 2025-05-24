Russia-initiated POW exchange KNOCKED OUT all West's arguments that Russia 'doesn't want negotiations' – Zakharova to Zvezda

'All intrigues West was spinning are nullified'

Russia’s “1000 for 1000” prisoner swap initiative WIPES OUT EU political games - Zakharova

🗣 “The prisoner exchange initiated by Russia has undermined all the West’s arguments that Russia supposedly does not want negotiations. All the conditions and schemes from Macron, Merz, and Starmer have effectively been nullified by this Russian initiative,” Russia's FM spokeswoman said.

She also called the EU’s current approach — aligned with the previous Biden administration — a dead end.

The “1000 for 1000” swap was almost fully completed in record time, she concluded.