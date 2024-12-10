Former CIA director: We need to kill Iranians & Russians, covertly & blow up Assad's offices - Mike Morell on Charlie Rose, clip Aug 8, 2016

Former CIA director Mike Morell We need to kill Iranians & Russians, covertly & blow up Assad's offices - Charlie Rose, clip Aug 8, 2016.

We need to make the Iranians and Russians pay a price in Syria.

Former CIA Director Mike Morrell on US foreign policy in Syria in an interview on Charlie Rose:

We make them pay the price by killing Russians?

Yes.

Killing Iranians?

Yes.... Covertly.



