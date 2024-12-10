BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Former CIA director: We need to kill Iranians & Russians, covertly & blow up Assad's offices - Mike Morell on Charlie Rose, clip Aug 8, 2016
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
105 views • 6 months ago

Former CIA director Mike Morell We need to kill Iranians & Russians, covertly & blow up Assad's offices - Charlie Rose, clip Aug 8, 2016. 

⚡️⚡️"We need to kill #Iranians and #Russians, but do it covertly" 

"I want to blow up Assad's offices in the middle of the night"

Former CIA director Mike Morell shows the true terrorist nature of the #CIA 

We need to make the Iranians and Russians pay a price in Syria.

Former CIA Director Mike Morrell on US foreign policy in Syria in an interview on Charlie Rose:

We make them pay the price by killing Russians?

Yes.

Killing Iranians?

Yes.... Covertly.


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainesyriacurrentrussianukrainiansmo
