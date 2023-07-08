Is RFK Jnr the Strong Leader that America Needs Right Now?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It appears that RFK Jr may not be the strong leader that America needs. In fact he seems to lack a spine when challenged and fails to take responsibility for his actions...
Watch on Rumble 🔗📺 https://rumble.com/v2yqznm-tiffany-justice-rfk-jr.s-turns-back-on-moms-for-liberty-we-need-strong-lead.html?mref=5hmzb&mc=c2vow