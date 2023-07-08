Is RFK Jnr the Strong Leader that America Needs Right Now?

It appears that RFK Jr may not be the strong leader that America needs. In fact he seems to lack a spine when challenged and fails to take responsibility for his actions...

Steve Bannon interviews Tiffany Justice of Mom's For Liberty. Their mission: "Moms for Liberty is dedicated to fighting for the survival of America by unifying, educating and empowering parents to defend their parental rights at all levels of government." A worthy cause If I've ever heard one.





Watch this short highlight video and you decide if RFK Jr is the man that you want to lead America. The first part of the video is an introduction On Mom's For Liberty and their goals, with the discussion on RFK Jnr starting at around the 02:30 mark.





FULL VIDEO: Tiffany Justice: RFK Jr.’s Turns Back On Mom's For Liberty; 'We Need Strong Leaders In America'

Watch on Rumble 🔗📺 https://rumble.com/v2yqznm-tiffany-justice-rfk-jr.s-turns-back-on-moms-for-liberty-we-need-strong-lead.html?mref=5hmzb&mc=c2vow