Fallen angel Umbrella company & Shadow Group & Planned Parenthood cooperate harvest human food & DNA

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2023). Satan Lucifer's Pleiadian fallen angel fake aliens’ Umbrella company & Shadow Group organ harvesting & human meat & biochemical weapon human experiments & child sex slave industry are being carried out by the joint cooperation between their many Satanist departments like the Ukraine government Nazis and ISIS and CIA and IRA and Rothschild-owned Chinese communist party and Planned Parenthood and Japanese Unit 731 in China and Nazi Mengele and Murkoff company and Western military D.U.M.B.s and DARPA. They keep them in their underground bases for many years, and harvest parts of their bodies like the livers and kidneys and skins and hearts and genitals as needed for the Draco’s chimera hybrid experiments and biochemical weapon experiments and DNA experiments and human meat food and sex magick ritual that create dark energy and many other uses, while keeping them alive for years with partially harvested bodies. It is a nightmare horrific condition for these millions of humans who are dissected slowly and kept alive for years. Some humans are attached to animal body parts as experiments by the nephilim & chimera & fallen angel fake aliens, in thousands of underground bases and underground cities worldwide and other planets. Their “Planned Parenthood” earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers pedophile cannibal Satanist witch feminists and the Pleaidian Shadow Group headquarter in China and Umbrella company (now headquartered in China as the Rainstorm company that runs Norinco & Rio Tinto) seem to be operating all the organ harvesting & human meat livestock & biochemical weapon lab specimens & child sex slavery of hundreds of millions of people from their headquarters in China and every location in the world where they create wars between the humans. Be warned that Mitchell and Gene in the video seem to believe they are Christians, but they are probably part of one of the New Age witchcraft occultist factions that are opposing the Satanist factions, because they are promoting Falun Gong witchcraft New Age and promoting the Nazi “Black Sun” Saturnalian Satanist faction’s fake savior messiah hero Draco avatar Donald Trump. There seems to be a civil war going on inside the Chinese communist party right now as the military has started a coup against the government. Just like in all other countries, there are many factions fighting inside the Chinese communist party. There is no such thing as one Chinese communist party. The same factions running the United States government are also running the Chinese communist party, and fighting each other. Above them are the rival factions of fallen angel fake aliens and chimera fake aliens’ various groups. I know that all Nazi 4th Reich imperial space fleet’s officers conduct Illuminati New Age Eastern mysticism occult witchcraft and ban Christianity on their planets. From a criminal investigative deduction, some fallen angel entity that they used to spirit guide channel in their New Age occultist group may be trying to use Mitchell and Gene by making themselves believe they are Christians now, in order to try to deceive Christians into the Falun Gong witchcraft that Mitchell and Gene are promoting. Or, these fallen angels may be trying to usurp Satan Lucifer by trying to get God’s spiritual army’s support which is the most powerful force in the universe. Or, it could be Satan Lucifer using them to try to sell his fake hero savior messiah Donald Trump to the dumb blind fake Christians to deceive them into receiving the AntiChrist as their savior messiah hero.





