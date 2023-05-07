CELEBRITY vaccine side effects and deaths - part 4

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It is getting harder to hide the deadly side effects of these "vaccines"
A number of high profile celebrities or high profile individuals have become very sick or died following vaccination.
But when will the celebrities speak out, or are Pfizers pockets too deep, and does protecting their wealth matter more?
Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984