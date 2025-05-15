SNiP has given us a special CODE to use if you would like to try it. Even if you hold off on the custom supplements for now, it's an excellent and informative test. It clearly explains how your body processes things. Use FHget10 and you'll get 10% off the price of your test (worth $30). https://snipnutrition.com/freedomhub

Can Personalized Supplementation Biohack (and improve) Your Health?

With Kim Ressler, Founder and CEO, SNiP Nutrigenomics

To Make America Healthy Again (MAHA), we must first identify what MAHA means. First, it means paying more attention to all of our “inputs” – the good and the not-so-good -- like wholesome food on the one hand but toxic jabs and nasty chemical food additives on the other. It means learning the alarming facts keeping us sick, such as the claim from the Environmental Protection Agency that America dumps over 7-billion pounds of toxic chemicals annually into the environment. Complicating the matter entails the absorption of the above toxins, including others such as wireless radiation, into our cells, sabotaging proper mitochondrial functionality. This causes chronic disease to set in eventually. More than half the population suffers from chronic illness today - leading to expensive therapies which often don’t work.

MAHA also means educating people on what good nutrition and a healthy diet look like. Yet today, even organic foods may be deficient in healthful nutrients because of things like poor soil management, geoengineering fallout, and many other toxic insults. And depending upon where you live and source your food, the quality and contents may vary quite a bit. Even with whole foods, then, for real health, one may need to supplement for adequate nutrition.

After the birth of her youngest child, Kim Ressler’s health began spiraling downward. She found herself struggling with fatigue and brain fog, and her body just wasn’t responding the way it used to. She tried to do “everything right” to get her vitality back. She cleaned up her diet, followed the “best protocols” out there, and found the “best” supplements. Still, she was not improving. In Kim’s mind, it wasn’t because these things weren’t necessarily bad, but rather, they were all designed for the “average” person rather than her specific, personal needs.

After watching a friend dramatically improve her son’s health by leveraging his genetic data, Kim began to wonder if her DNA held the missing link to her persistent health struggles. She was right. By aligning her nutrition with her genetic blueprint—a field known as nutrigenomics—Kim was finally able to restore her health and reclaim her life. But as powerful as it was, the process was incredibly complex and overwhelming. Determined to make this life-changing science more accessible, Kim founded SNiP Nutrigenomics in 2022. Today, SNiP has given hope to thousands using its proprietary, science-driven technology to simplify nutrigenomics into one powerful, all-in-one supplement—customized to support each person’s unique genetic vulnerabilities. More than three billion different formulations are possible, but only one is made for each individual.