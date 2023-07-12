Director Chris Wray: FBI Is Not Protecting Biden Family

FBI Director Christopher Wray testified for hours today before the House Judiciary Committee today and faced fierce questioning from Republicans that the Federal Bureau of Investigations is protecting the Biden Family and targeting conservative Republicans. Mr. Wray flatly denied that the agency is protecting President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. His appearance on Capitol Hill was demanded by Republican Congressional members who are hearing from angry voters who are upset about numerous news reports about the FBI working with social media companies to censor conservatives.





