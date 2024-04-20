True The Vote’s Gregg Phillips testified, but criminal charges against Konnech dropped

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Breanna Morello | Los Angeles County DA George Gascón allegedly dropped the criminal charges against Konnech founder Eugene Yu because he thought prosecuting him would give credibility to President Trump’s election fraud claims.
True The Vote’s Gregg Phillips testified in front of Yu’s grand jury and he joined me to react.