Guests Pastors Rob and Melissa - Ottawa Bikers' Church

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We are joined by the Pastors of the Ottawa Bikers' Church in Vanier. Rob and Melissa McKee made the decision to stay open during the lockdowns when people needed church the most. Since then God has vastly grown the Biker church and the McKees have seen more deeper relationships than anytime before 2020. www.bikerschurch.com