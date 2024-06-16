BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Berlin Police Arrest Palestine Protestors as rival groups Clash
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
69 views • 11 months ago

Berlin police arrest Palestine protestors as rival groups clash

Several protesters were seen being detained by police officers during a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Berlin on Saturday following tensions with pro-Israeli counter-protesters.

Footage shows police inspecting protesters against a wall, kicking them and detaining them, and pro-Palestinian demonstrators marching with flags and signs through the Kreuzberg district before they were met with pro-Israeli protesters holding a counter-demonstration.

Police officials have not confirmed the number of arrests made during the demonstration.

Adding:

⚡️Kiev continues to commit crimes against journalists.

🕯On June 16, as a result of Ukrainian drone attack Nikita Tsitsagi, a young news.ru correspondent was killed in the DPR🇷🇺

🕯Earlier on June 13 Valery Kozhin, NTV journalist, was killed and his colleague Alexey Ivliev was seriously wounded as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 

☝️We remind that in accordance with the decisions of the UNESCO General Conference and Executive Board the Director General should “condemn killing of journalists without distinction.” 

📢 We urge UNESCO DG Azoulay to fulfill her mandate and condemn Kiev’s crimes against Russian journalists.


Keywords
iranisraelpalestinesyriagermanygazalebanonyemenwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy