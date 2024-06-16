Berlin police arrest Palestine protestors as rival groups clash

Several protesters were seen being detained by police officers during a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Berlin on Saturday following tensions with pro-Israeli counter-protesters.

Footage shows police inspecting protesters against a wall, kicking them and detaining them, and pro-Palestinian demonstrators marching with flags and signs through the Kreuzberg district before they were met with pro-Israeli protesters holding a counter-demonstration.

Police officials have not confirmed the number of arrests made during the demonstration.

Adding:

⚡️Kiev continues to commit crimes against journalists.

🕯On June 16, as a result of Ukrainian drone attack Nikita Tsitsagi, a young news.ru correspondent was killed in the DPR🇷🇺

🕯Earlier on June 13 Valery Kozhin, NTV journalist, was killed and his colleague Alexey Ivliev was seriously wounded as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

☝️We remind that in accordance with the decisions of the UNESCO General Conference and Executive Board the Director General should “condemn killing of journalists without distinction.”

📢 We urge UNESCO DG Azoulay to fulfill her mandate and condemn Kiev’s crimes against Russian journalists.



