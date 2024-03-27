🤔Freudian slip?

Alexey Arestovich, ex-advisor to Zelensky, "slipped" on Ukraine's responsibility for the attack on the Crocus city hall outside Moscow.

While commenting on the attack, he claimed that Russia was trying to gain sympathy from the West, even though a comparable number of civilians are allegedly dying in Ukraine.

"[Russia is shouting] 'Hey world, you have to take our side, you must sympathize with us, we are victims of radical Islam and ISIS*,' and so on, forgetting that they kill as many people in a single day as we do..."

Then Arestovich caught himself and corrected his statement: "Well, not us - but as many as those killed in this terrorist attack."

*Terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries.