CHP Talks: Daren George—Rising Above!

February 29, 2024: My guest this week is Daren George, my good friend here in the Bulkley Valley, a respected spiritual leader in our community and a wing chief in the Laksilyu Clan of the Wet’suewt’en First Nation. Daren serves on various boards and is on staff with Rising Above, an organization of “First Peoples Helping First Peoples”. Through music, personal counselling and sharing conferences, Rising Above seeks to bring healing through Christ to those recovering from emotional or physical trauma. We discuss his journey and the work God has led him into.

Learn more about Daren’s work at Rising Above here: https://www.risingabove.ca





