Richard #Burdick's #Horn #Quartet No. 41, Op. 308 No.41 - tuned to 278 Hz. #iching

This piece is part of a set which is an I Ching Cycle. These sets are 64 little pieces or steps that cycle through an octave of sound from F to F with 64 unique tonics. If we start the reckoning of the vibration at F = 344 hertz, each step is about 4 hertz higher

For more information see the I Ching Cycles page:

https://www.i-ching-music.com/compositions-ICcycles.html