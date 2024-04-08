BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
She was abandoned at the restaurant, asking me follow her to help her newborn puppies!
High Hopes
High Hopes
45 views • 04/08/2024

The Moho


Apr 4, 2024


She was abandoned at the restaurant, asking me follow her to help her newborn puppies!


We are feeding for stray dogs on the Vigie Beach

I'm unsure if my tears were of joy, releif, or sadness.

She ate her chicken and rice. Then she ate kibble.

She finish off, look at me, wagged her tail, and off toward her puppies.

She cross the road nearly getting hit by a passing car.

Poor girl is too rushed to cross safely.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gqe9FM_J4iI

Keywords
motherrestaurantdogsrescuepuppiesabandonednewbornsthe moho
