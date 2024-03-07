Humans are not Capable of this Much Evil w/ Naomi Wolf

Learn more about Leela’s Quantum Tech at https://bit.ly/3iVOMsZ or at https://SarahWestall.com/shop

Learn more how you can convert your IRA or buy precious metals by emailing [email protected] - tell them ‘Sarah sent me” and get the best service and prices in the country.





Dr. Naomi Wolf returns to the program to discuss her latest efforts to clean up the voting system and the shenanigans which followed. Incredible efforts to ensure the failed rigged system continues at the expense of all the citizens. She also discusses how other countries have begun to ban the COVID jab for kids. Not enough, but a good first step towards stopping a very dangerous product from being given to millions of people worldwide. You can learn more about Dr. Naomi Wolf at https://DailyClout.io or you can purchase her new book, "Facing the Beast: Courage, Faith, and Resistance in a New Dark Age" at https://www.amazon.com/Facing-Beast-Courage-Faith-Resistance/dp/1645022366





Join my newsletter at https://SarahWestall.com

Join my Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com





Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, telomere lengthening capsules and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop





MUSIC CREDITS: In Epic World by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio





Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.





Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.