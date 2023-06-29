Syrian and Russian forces destroy extremists’ operational site in Idlib

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Syrian armed forces together with the Russian Air Force destroyed multiple headquarters, ammunition depots and drone launching sites used by extremist groups in Idlib countryside.
According to the Deputy Head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, sixty five militants were eliminated, and four command posts as well as multiple warehouses with weapons were destroyed.
Mirrored - RT