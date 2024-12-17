Trump's deal with Putin for Syria? Marshalling for war with 'Greater Israel'? Syria, the new Libya?

Iranian embassy in Damascus will soon resume its operations: Envoy PressTV The Islamic Republic of Iran ambassador to Syria says the Iranian embassy in Damascus will soon resume its operations. “We plan to restart operations at the embassy immediately. Additionally, they have assured us of their readiness and guaranteed the safety of the embassy,” Hossein Akbari said in an interview on Sunday. “We also transferred the staff people to Beirut for two to three days to ensure their security and prevent any possible damage. God willing, the embassy will resume its activities soon,” he said. Akbari stated that before Hayʼat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) arrived in Damascus, unknown people looted Damascus, including Iran’s embassy. “We did not have a single dollar in the embassy and none of the Iranians were harmed,” he said. Elsewhere in his remarks, Iran's ambassador said that “Israel has considered the fall of Bashar al-Assad a major victory for itself.” “The regime bombed 400 sites in Syria in 72 hours, destroying around 90% of defense capabilities ...and today announced it will take a number of Israelis to the Golan Heights,” he stated.