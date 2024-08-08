Wounded war correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny was taken to the Sklifosovsky Institute of Emergency Care in Moscow, the Health Department reported.

The acting governor of the Kursk region published the first comment from war correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny from the hospital.

🗣 Everything will be fine. Excellent doctors. In general, they do their job perfectly. Thank you for worrying about me. I always worry about you too. We will definitely win. Victory will be ours! Everything is fine.

The correspondent was sent to Moscow for further treatment.

Adding:

One of the volunteers who brought war correspondent Poddubny to the doctors told the "Rossiya" TV channel that he behaved like a real man.

"He behaved like a true man. No shouting... The only thing he asked was to contact his wife and tell her that everything was fine."

And, from Maria Zakharova:

Zelensky's regime militants are actively hunting down Russian war correspondents, stated Zakharova in connection with the attempted assassination of Poddubny.

Those responsible for the attempt on his life will face inevitable punishment.

Russia demands that relevant international organizations strongly condemn Kiev's assassination attempt on Poddubny, Zakharova emphasized.

She noted that Kiev has declared Russian media personnel as priority targets with the silent consent of its Western sponsors.



