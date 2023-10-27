Violent - New Footage of Air Strikes on Civilian areas in the Gaza Strip - Today, 10/27/2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New footage of air strikes on civilian areas in the Gaza Strip.
The Israeli Air Force also uses penetrating bombs to destroy underground shelters.
Adding:
The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs has labeled Amnesty International an anti-Semitic organization following its statements about war crimes from both sides of the conflict.
