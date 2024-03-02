BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why Biden's Regime Wants to Brand YOU a 'Christian Nationalist' Glenn TV Ep 337
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
93 views • 03/02/2024

Glenn Beck


Mar 1, 2024


Blaze Media journalist Steve Baker has been arrested by the FBI. His “crime”? Reporting from the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and exposing the Biden regime’s corrupt campaign to brand political dissenters as “insurrectionists” and “extremists.” But there’s a new “threat” that the regime is targeting. It has partnered with the media, Big Tech, and private corporations to create the narrative that Christian conservatives are just a step away from domestic terrorists. And it all begins with their newest label: “Christian nationalist.” Politico has already deployed it to falsely claim that former Trump official Russ Vought and the Heritage Foundation are trying to usher in a theocracy with “Project 2025.” But what does “Christian nationalism” really mean? Should Christians embrace the term, or is this all a trap? Glenn breaks it all down, including why he believes this is an attempt to crack down on your God-given rights. Glenn also speaks with FBI whistleblower Steve Friend, who has some strong words for the FBI agents in charge of Steve Baker’s arrest and a warning about how weaponized the agency has already become against Christians.


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

  / glennbeck

  / glennbeck

  / glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4qk7oWcdRcE

Keywords
freedompresidentcrimefbibig techbidenmediacorruptthe leftheritage foundationpoliticoregimeglenn beckarrestedtrapruss voughtbranddomestic terroriststheocracyjan 6private corporationschristian nationaliststeve friendsteve bakerproject 2025
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy