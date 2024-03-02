Why Biden's Regime Wants to Brand YOU a 'Christian Nationalist' Glenn TV Ep 337

Glenn Beck





Blaze Media journalist Steve Baker has been arrested by the FBI. His “crime”? Reporting from the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and exposing the Biden regime’s corrupt campaign to brand political dissenters as “insurrectionists” and “extremists.” But there’s a new “threat” that the regime is targeting. It has partnered with the media, Big Tech, and private corporations to create the narrative that Christian conservatives are just a step away from domestic terrorists. And it all begins with their newest label: “Christian nationalist.” Politico has already deployed it to falsely claim that former Trump official Russ Vought and the Heritage Foundation are trying to usher in a theocracy with “Project 2025.” But what does “Christian nationalism” really mean? Should Christians embrace the term, or is this all a trap? Glenn breaks it all down, including why he believes this is an attempt to crack down on your God-given rights. Glenn also speaks with FBI whistleblower Steve Friend, who has some strong words for the FBI agents in charge of Steve Baker’s arrest and a warning about how weaponized the agency has already become against Christians.





