SNAFU report - 2023-02-18 (ep 19) - This will NOT end WELL, The BIG picture

SNAFU report - 2023-02-18 (ep 19) - This will NOT end WELL, The BIG pictureSNAFU, Bill Gates, Cabal, Russia, Ukraine, Ohio fire

----------------------------------------

The Official Nation in Distress SNAFU report

Situation Normal All F'd Up





Reports several times a week on daily and URGENT news that you need to know. Waking up the normies one at a time.





*** DONATE, support my work:

CashApp: $RPMAA

Venmo: @DrumAtlanta

patreon.com/user?u=70536667





Email:

[email protected]

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/snafureport

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yyW26DHHL1rG/

https://rumble.com/c/c-2277540

https://odysee.com/@SnafuReport:d





Telegram:

https://t.me/NotGonnaTakeIt

https://t.me/mahangtia





----------------------------------------





Song: https://youtu.be/cE4lpSFNFUE - Well, this is Shit by Thomas Benjamin

Song: Find the Real by Alter Bridge





- [x] Ukraine

- https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/ukraine-situation-report-russias-offensive-has-begun-says-nato-chief

- https://tsarizm.com/news/eastern-europe/2023/02/17/belarus-announces-army-is-ready-to-join-war-if-attacked-or-threatened/

- [x] Russian bombers over AK

- https://tsarizm.com/news/eastern-europe/2023/02/17/russian-bombers-intercepted-over-alaska-second-interception-in-48-hours/

- Tu-95 Bear bombers: https://nationalinterest.org/blog/the-buzz/russias-tu-95-bear-bomber-everything-you-need-know-20484

- [x] More derailments: https://www.foxnews.com/us/train-derails-outside-detroit-michigan-one-car-hazardous-materials - MAP

- [x] Curfew 10 PM east Palestine

- https://www.wkbn.com/news/local-news/east-palestine-train-derailment/2-men-arrested-accused-of-breaking-east-palestine-curfew/

- [x] No answers yet as to cause

- https://www.ntsb.gov/investigations/Pages/RRD23MR005.aspx

- https://www.wkbn.com/news/local-news/east-palestine-train-derailment/what-caused-the-train-derailment/

- [x] It was exploded over a drainage pond

- https://truthsocial.com/users/JuliansRum/statuses/10987755739055337

- [x] Ohio river: https://ohioriverfdn.org/ohio-river/quick-facts/

- [x] Life scenes and more news

- https://www.instagram.com/reel/CovQFIYD-KT

- https://www.instagram.com/reel/CovyrvnOHJN/

- https://twitter.com/tedcruz/status/1626317180013887489

- [x] Pets and farm animals are dying

- https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/02/ohio-woman-finds-chickens-rooster-dead-10-miles-east-palestine-following-mushroom-cloud-toxic-chemicals-released-air

- https://youtu.be/z_PVJ8ytAec?t=32

- https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-02-16-indoor-pets-dying-contaminated-ohio-train-derailment.html

- https://www.theepochtimes.com/east-palestine-residents-may-already-be-undergoing-dna-mutations-lawsuit-alleges_5062921.html

- [x] Vinyl chloride is used to make polyvinyl chloride (PVC): https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/vinyl-chloride

- https://www.osha.gov/chemicaldata/566

- [x] Argentina: thousands of dead fish - https://www.outlookindia.com/international/argentina-thousands-of-dead-fish-appear-floating-on-river-banks-photos-256247

- [x] Fall of the Cabal series on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fallcabal

- [x] NM satanic temple: https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-02-08-satanic-temple-free-abortion-clinic-new-mexico.html

- [x] Oh, look. Another chicken farm fire: https://summit.news/2023/02/06/fire-at-new-zealands-largest-egg-farm-kills-75000-hens-amid-national-shortage

- [x] More info on Purina/Nestlé chicken feed: https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTRGpjJtk

- [x] Takeover of our schools by literal communists - https://twitter.com/Buffalo97269241/status/1625165606889684992 (North Korean defector)

- [x] Deep State/Illuminati/Gates plan:

- https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/Rz8aDekCpQAa/

- https://rumble.com/v1mzcie-the-illuminati-plan-for-world-domination-in-11-minutes.html

- [x] Looking Glass

- https://www.bitchute.com/video/WixOHmFrcWif/?list=Rz8aDekCpQAa

- https://www.humorousmathematics.com/post/project-looking-glass-area-51-s4-level-4-2





- [x] We’ve exposed Disney and now Bill Gates

- https://www.bitchute.com/video/D9JAguF6FJ2Q/?list=Rz8aDekCpQAa

- https://www.bitchute.com/video/JChesDubn7Pd/?list=Rz8aDekCpQAa

- https://www.bitchute.com/video/DwgOlEv15mdK/?list=Rz8aDekCpQAa

- https://www.bitchute.com/video/mQzPzAI6Aox1/?list=Rz8aDekCpQAa