BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Getting Puerto Rico 100% Food Sovereign?
Marjory Wildcraft
Marjory Wildcraft
77 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • 6 months ago

We are creating food sovereignty in Puerto Rico!


WHAT WE DO:


1. Educational events (composting classes, seed starting, backyard meat production, medicinal plants, and more)


2. Plant and seed swap parties every other month on the 3rd Saturday (9-11am)


3. Community gardens


4. The almond project (did you know that PR has enough wild almond trees we do not need to import almonds? - we are working n it)


5. The Soil Detox Project (we have proven destruction of forever chemicals! Biosludge from San Juan sewage is sold island-wide as organic)


​ 501c3 contributions via credit card are at https://www.zeffy.com/donation-form/puerto-rico-agriculture-self-sufficiency


If you are an Act 22/60 go here: https://donatepr.com/huertosrincon


Reach out for cash, check, or I’ll get you our crypto addresses.

Keywords
postcontentsafe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy