Caroline Saunders Offers Scripture, Stillness, and Sisterhood at Women’s Bible Retreat

Caroline Saunders and two of her best friends began their ministry “Story & Soul” out of a shared desire to provide women with a deeper relationship with the Lord and other Christian ladies. She explains how “Story and Soul” is different from a typical conference. There is more of an emphasis on discussion, rest, and contemplation than activities and games. Caroline and her team gave deep and meaningful thought to the design and structure of the event, prioritizing three main elements: Scripture, Stillness, and Sisterhood. The retreat offers teaching, devotionals, discussions, peaceful rest, and true Christian fellowship, concluding with a lovely, candle-lit dinner.







TAKEAWAYS





“Story and Soul” is an annual retreat that women look forward to every year





Women need time to process what they’ve learned, and “Story and Soul” allows them to do so by giving periods of rest and reflection





Caroline has written two children’s books called The Story of Home and The Story of Water





If you want to plan a retreat like Caroline’s, make sure you assemble a diverse team of uniquely gifted women







