Net Zero Commie Bullsh!t

We Are The Carbon They Want To Zero Out

* Depopulation — that’s what “Carbon Reduction” and “Carbon/Net Zero” is really about.

* This has nothing to do with the environment.

* This is an anti-human ideology.





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 21 May 2024

https://rumble.com/v4wjduu-the-ny-case-against-trump-keeps-on-giving-ep.-2254-05212024.html