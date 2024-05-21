Net Zero Commie Bullsh!t

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We Are The Carbon They Want To Zero Out
* Depopulation — that’s what “Carbon Reduction” and “Carbon/Net Zero” is really about.
* This has nothing to do with the environment.
* This is an anti-human ideology.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 21 May 2024
https://rumble.com/v4wjduu-the-ny-case-against-trump-keeps-on-giving-ep.-2254-05212024.html