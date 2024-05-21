BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Net Zero Commie Bullsh!t
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
112 views • 12 months ago

We Are The Carbon They Want To Zero Out

* Depopulation — that’s what “Carbon Reduction” and “Carbon/Net Zero” is really about.

* This has nothing to do with the environment.

* This is an anti-human ideology.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 21 May 2024

https://rumble.com/v4wjduu-the-ny-case-against-trump-keeps-on-giving-ep.-2254-05212024.html

freedomlibertyclimate alarmismpolice statecommunismsocialismdan bonginonew world orderclimate activismdepopulationtyrannyenvironmentalismpopulation reductionclimate hoaxideologyexterminationtotalitarianismclimate cultmanufactured crisisgreat resetcarbon zeronet zeroanti-humanismcarbon emissioncarbon reduction
