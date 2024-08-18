© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video from yesterday, August 17.
The Pope denounced the atrocities committed by the Israeli occupation:
- "I continue to receive very serious and painful news from Gaza.
Unarmed civilians are subjected to bombings and shootings. A mother and her daughter were killed by Israeli snipers while going to the restroom.
It is terrorism."