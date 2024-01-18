It's You They Fear

Create New Account
Son of the Republic
President Trump’s Return Is Inevitable

* The illegitimate [Bidan] regime and deep/administrative state are going to fight us tooth and nail.

* The corporate world is in absolute panic that MAGA is coming back.

* The WEF ‘elites’ in Davos are blinking; they fear MAGA’s return.

* We’re winning — and they can’t stop it.


The full episode is linked below.


Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3325: MAGA Stood In The Breach Since 2021 (18 January 2024)

https://rumble.com/v47t3uf-episode-3325-maga-stood-in-the-breach-since-2021.html

