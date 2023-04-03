⚡️ Regarding the pressure put by the Kiev regime on the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra leaders amid the Great Lent

In the last days of March and early April, the campaign to seize the pearl of Orthodoxy – the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra – waged by the current Kiev regime and the so-called Orthodox Church of Ukraine, a schismatic and non-canonical church controlled by current regime authorities, reached a decisive stage.

This move was long in the making.

On April 1 of this year, the abbot of the Holy Dormition Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, Metropolitan Paul, was put under house arrest, while neo-Nazi activists began to arrive at the monastery, mocking the divine services and attempts by the brethren and other people praying at the monastery to preserve the Lavra in the bosom of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

⚠️ It speaks volumes that Zelensky and his regime would choose this exact moment to put pressure on the Lavra – the time of the Great Lent.

The Kiev-Pechersk Lavra is no ordinary monastery. It is the centre of canonical Orthodoxy, as well as one of the oldest Lavras of the ancient Russian state.

The Kiev regime has turned its religious policy into a tool for promoting its neo-Nazi practices.

It is an open secret that the Zelensky regime is in no way independent when it comes to its anti-ecclesiastic policies. Creating a schism within Orthodoxy and delivering a blow against this sphere of life has long been Washington’s stated goal.

◾️ Even for the current Kiev authorities seizing the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra is illegitimate in terms of law and immoral from a spiritual perspective. It demonstrates better than many other steps the regime has taken or its rhetoric its criminal nature and readiness to turn a blind eye to the feelings and, even more importantly, the rights of people, including Ukrainian citizens.