Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
August 3, 2023
We are turning more and more into a cashless society. In the United Kingdom a man was arrested for stealing because they didn’t accept his cash. “Banking Insider” warns that the CBDC’s will be an implanted chip in your hand. Initially it will be accessed with a phone, but ultimately, the goal is to implant rice-size chips under the skin of the user. Finally, we take a look at 21 Nations getting rid of their dollars at an alarming rate.
00:00 - Cashless Agenda
03:52 - CBDC’s will be Implanted Chips
13:46 - Shifting Your Bank Account to FedNow
17:05 - 21 Nations Dumping the Dollar
25:42 - The Fed is Killing our Currency
27:50 - Joseph’s Kitchen
30:13 - Cornerstone Asset Metals
30:56 - EMP Shield
31:52 - Secret to Understand Bible Prophecy
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v34abis-21-nations-dumping-dollars-08032023.html