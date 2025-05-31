BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Russian drone chases down a Ukrainian soldier on motorcycle in DPR
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
1
3 months ago

Russian drone chases down a Ukrainian soldier on motorcycle in DPR

The escape attempt was futile.

Adding: 

Ukraine sends draft-dodger hunters to front line in Sumy

Kiev has redeployed the 31st Chernivtsi Border Detachment — once tasked with catching draft dodgers at the Romanian and Moldovan borders — to the front lines in Sumy.

“They performed a ‘strategic task’ for the regime — hunting down Ukrainians fleeing mobilization,” a source in the Russian Defense Ministry said. 

Now? They’re treated as cannon fodder.

"The territorial defense command sees the attached personnel purely as cannon fodder, sending border guards specifically to frontline positions," the source added.

President Vladimir Putin previously stated that Russian forces are working to establish a security buffer zone along the border with Ukraine, and over the past week, troops from the Sever Battlegroup have liberated Konstantinovka, Maryino, and Loknya in the Sumy region.

