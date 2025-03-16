BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RT News - March 16 2025 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
100 views • 6 months ago

March 16, 2025

rt.com


Mass executions with shocking brutality in Syria as religious minority members are apparently targeted by the country's Islamist authorities - who had promised peace after they toppled Assad. One of Syria's most prominent Christian voices gives us a first-hand account of what some are calling ethnic cleansing or even a genocide. And the Western reaction is perhaps no less shocking - as some officials and media outlets seem to suggest the victims brought the massacre on themselves. Mass protests paralyze Serbia’s capital, as hundreds of thousands take to the streets of Belgrade in one of the largest demonstrations in the country’s history



RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

