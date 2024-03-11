Alec Beaton, St. Clair County GOP District Youth Captain & Youth Committee Chairman

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.
Alec Beaton talks about being St. Clair County GOP District Youth Captain & Youth Committee Chairman. His goal is to help youth rise up and be a shining example for more youth to get involved with the GOP.