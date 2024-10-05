US Sports CoachLab Mark Hoover - Athletic Development Past the Barbell

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Presented on US Sports by CoachTube
Mark Hoover - Athletic Development Past the Barbell
Coach Mark Hoover Director of Athletic Performance at Metrolina Christian Academy
On this episode, Coach Mark Hoover joins the show! Coach Hoover works for SimpliFaster in a coaching and technical consulting capacity and is the Director of Athletic Performance at Metrolina Christian Academy. We discuss his coaching journey. How we got involved in strength and conditioning. How he got involved with Simplifaster and more!
