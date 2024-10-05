US Sports CoachLab Mark Hoover - Athletic Development Past the Barbell

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Lab Mark Hoover - Athletic Development Past the Barbell
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
1 view • 7 months ago

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at athletesandwarriors.locals.com!

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube

Mark Hoover - Athletic Development Past the Barbell

Get the complete course - https://bit.ly/3Y9EKw7


Video credit:

Coach Mark Hoover Director of Athletic Performance at Metrolina Christian Academy

On this episode, Coach Mark Hoover joins the show! Coach Hoover works for SimpliFaster in a coaching and technical consulting capacity and is the Director of Athletic Performance at Metrolina Christian Academy. We discuss his coaching journey. How we got involved in strength and conditioning. How he got involved with Simplifaster and more!

See more of the Coach Steve Show

https://apple.co/3BvO18S


Cool Sports, Talk, Music, and Fun

US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

