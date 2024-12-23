Coastline is being cleared of Oil Tankers Sludge in Krasnodar Krai after tanker wrecks, more than 17 thousand tons of contaminated sand & soil have been collected

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Almost 40 km of coastline has been cleared in Krasnodar Krai (Russia) after tanker wrecks, more than 17 thousand tons of contaminated sand and soil have been collected, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.
I posted a video of one of the ships that split in half from a bad storm, that caused this oil spill last week. It was 7 days ago. https://www.brighteon.com/8f392cd2-ed79-47ab-8da2-95b7226702d6