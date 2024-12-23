BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Coastline is being cleared of Oil Tankers Sludge in Krasnodar Krai after tanker wrecks, more than 17 thousand tons of contaminated sand & soil have been collected
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
67 views • 6 months ago

Almost 40 km of coastline has been cleared in Krasnodar Krai (Russia) after tanker wrecks, more than 17 thousand tons of contaminated sand and soil have been collected, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports. 

I posted a video of one of the ships that split in half from a bad storm, that caused this oil spill last week. It was 7 days ago. https://www.brighteon.com/8f392cd2-ed79-47ab-8da2-95b7226702d6


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
