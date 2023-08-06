First Taxpayer Funded Catholic School In US. 1st Amendment Obliterated. Image Of Beast In Process

Oklahoma approves first taxpayer-funded religious school in US. The school board’s vote sets in motion a battle between religious freedom and the separation of church and state.





Oklahoma Approves First Religious Charter School in the U.S. The school will offer online, Roman Catholic instruction funded by taxpayers. Its approval is certain to tee off a legal battle over the separation of church and state.





A group of parents, faith leaders and a public education nonprofit sued Monday to stop Oklahoma from establishing and funding what would be the nation’s first religious public charter school.





The lawsuit filed in Oklahoma County District Court seeks to stop taxpayer funds from going to the St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School. The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board voted 3-2 last month to approve the application by the Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City to establish the school, and the board and its members are among those listed as defendants.





A school board in the state of Oklahoma has voted to approve what would be the first publicly-funded religious school in the United States, despite a warning from the state’s attorney general that the decision was unconstitutional.





The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board voted three to two on Monday to approve the application by the Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma to establish the St Isidore of Seville Virtual Charter School.





It’s midwinter, but it’s over 100 degrees in South America





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Donate, Tithe, or Offerings:

https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

Pastor David House

(757) 955-6871





Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO BOX 41161

Norfolk, VA 23541





#





#SundayLaw

#PostalWorker

#PostOffice

#Sunday

#Sabbath

#Prophecy

#SDA





#PopeFrancis

#SDASermons

#SDA









#LatterRain

#ThirdAngelsMessage

#3rdAngelsmessage

#PresentTruth

#EverlastingGospel

#Revelation14

#Rev14

#4thAngel

#BibleProphecy