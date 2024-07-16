Overview Prophecies Say is Coming 07/16/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After the shocking events of Saturday, Pastor Stan brings us an overview of what the Prophecies say will be coming next.
00:00 - Prepper Bar
02:07 - I was Warned
08:17 - What’s Next
18:50 - EMP Shield
19:22 - Chris Reed Headlines
20:40 - Revealing the Antichrist
21:56 - Rebirth of America
30:21 - Joseph’s Kitchen
