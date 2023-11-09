Monkey Virus In Covid Vac Uncovered

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Do you know what the ingredients of the COVID-19 vaccination
is? Have you ever heard of SV-40? Do you know where SV40 comes from, who
created it, or how it was created, or for what purpose it was created? Do you
know whether or not you have SV-40 running through your veins right now? Do you
know whether or not you should be calling a lawyer?
Join us for our morning podcast at The Velain Report to learn more!
Monkey Virus in Covid Jab Uncovered:
https://rumble.com/v3ue0sj-monkey-virus-in-covid-jab-uncovered.html
Be sure to visit us at: https://www.TheVelainReport.com
Watch the Velain Report podcast in video format here:
https://www.youtube.com/@TheVelainReport77
Download the Spreaker podcast app here and take us with you:
https://www.spreaker.com/podcast-app
SUPPORT THE VELAIN REPORT PODCAST:
By visiting our website at: https://www.TheVelainReport.com
Stripe: https://donate.stripe.com/cN2eVb4PP4wX1rOfZ0
Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/biz/fund?id=PUDGHV7WL6E6E
Our Patreon Page: https://www.patreon.com/HolyImpactMinistries
Or you can send to: Holy Impact Ministries P.O. Box 233 Carrollton Ohio 44615
Email: