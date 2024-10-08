Julian Assange RELEASED From PRISON - "The CIA Tried To ASSASSINATE Me"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Julian Assange, the founder of Wikileaks and the most dangerous man alive, has now been released from his unjust prison time and has come out revealing the truth how THE CIA tried to assassinate him. This is a POWERFUL video that shows how if you try to challenge and expose the devil's system, he will always find a way to punish you or destroy you - unless God protects you.