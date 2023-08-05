Quick Way to Pick Up A Demon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Quickest way to pick up a Demon, music by Send Rain
Christians always ask can
a true Born Again Believer be possessed by a demonic being?
The answer is no they
can't, however they can have a Demon attach to them and harass them.
Eph
6:12 For
we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities,
against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world,
against spiritual wickedness in high places.
Usually
Demons can't touch a Born Again Believer unless you give them the
legal right to do so.
The
quickest way I know of to get a demon is through sexual intercourse
out side of marriage. During the sexual act the two are made one
flesh and the demonic being can pass from one to the other.
1Co
6:15-16a Know ye not that your bodies are the members of Christ?
shall I then take the members of Christ, and make them
the members of an harlot? God forbid.16 Know ye not that he
which is joined to an harlot is one body?
Another
quick way is through the use of drugs, Drugs remove the natural
barrier God has placed around the flesh to protect us from The
Spiritual Realm.
Anyone
who had done various drugs knows the demons are right there in the
room with you, because of the altered state you are able to feel
their evil presents.
Eph
6:13-14a Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may
be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to
stand. 14 Stand therefore, having your loins girt about
with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness;
The
last easy way to pick up a demon is by dabbling in the occult, Ouija
Board, Charlie Charlie, possessed objects, possessed places = Palm
readers, etc.