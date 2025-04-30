Jeffrey Epstein victim, Juliette Bryant , says she is frightened after what has happened to Virginia Guiffre and others

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jeffrey Epstein victim, Juliette Bryant posted a video on her Twitter/X, saying she is frightened after what has happened to Virginia Guiffre and others.
"If anything happens to me please know it was them"
➡️ Epstein Survivor - Juliette Rose Bryant (https://x.com/JulietteBryant)
