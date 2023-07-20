BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🌊🦀 Summer Adventures: Stone Crabbing In Florida! 🌴🐚
Surviving Hard Times
Surviving Hard Times
25 views • 07/20/2023

🦀 Oct 15 - May 15: The commercial stone crab season is a huge deal in Florida,! 🌞

🛶 Discover the secret behind catching these delectable crabs? With Glenn Loughridge 🤫🔍

Glenn used various methods to lure them into our traps! From bait selection to strategic placement, it was always an exciting challenge! 🎣🦀

🍽️ Some feisty crabs were quick to sneak away, even after losing both claws! 🙈😂 We've had moments when they surprised us with their resilience, climbing back into our traps for a taste of the bait! 🦞😋

💡 Curious about our stone crab adventures? Let's dive in! 💭💬 by just clicking the link https://bit.ly/3XXDwCg.

🌊💙 Share your unique fishing stories below! 👇

Keywords
stone crabbingflorida fishingsummer adventures
