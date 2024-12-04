BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fergus Hodgson: The Latin America Red Pill, Americans Have Nowhere To Escape To
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
394 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
735 views • 6 months ago

Fergus Hodgson discusses the deep-rooted problems plaguing Latin America and what he considers to be a red pill: that for now LatAm is practically a lost cause. We discuss his vast experience in the Americas, how much foreign intervention really is to blame, what solutions might look like, why Americans should think twice before expatriating, and more.


*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors


**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (use code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy course (15% discount using link) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

LegalShield https://hhrvojemoric.wearelegalshield.com

Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics


Fergus Hodgson Websites

Linktree https://linktr.ee/ferghodgson

The Latin America Red Pill: My Search for Freedom South of the Border https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DM9M1BRK

X https://x.com/FergHodgson


About Fergus Hodgson

Fergus Hodgson, CAIA, is the director of Econ Americas, a financial and economic consultancy. He holds an MBA in finance from Rice University and bachelor’s degrees in economics and political science from Boston University and the University of Waikato. He was the founding editor in chief of the PanAm Post.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
mexicocommunismcubavenezuelalatin americaargentinacartelshondurasel salvadorguatemalachilenarcoexpatexpatriationlatam
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy