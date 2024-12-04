Fergus Hodgson: The Latin America Red Pill, Americans Have Nowhere To Escape To

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fergus Hodgson discusses the deep-rooted problems plaguing Latin America and what he considers to be a red pill: that for now LatAm is practically a lost cause. We discuss his vast experience in the Americas, how much foreign intervention really is to blame, what solutions might look like, why Americans should think twice before expatriating, and more.
The Latin America Red Pill: My Search for Freedom South of the Border https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DM9M1BRK
About Fergus Hodgson
Fergus Hodgson, CAIA, is the director of Econ Americas, a financial and economic consultancy. He holds an MBA in finance from Rice University and bachelor’s degrees in economics and political science from Boston University and the University of Waikato. He was the founding editor in chief of the PanAm Post.
