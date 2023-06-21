BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Anatomy of the Church and State Episode 3 Part 1: Family Vs The State with Pastor Chris Leduc
AnatomyoftheChurchandState
AnatomyoftheChurchandState
8 views • 06/21/2023

In part 1 of this special 2 part episode, Pastor Chris LeDuc takes us to a deeper understanding on the origins of power and authority and how this has created conflict between the family as God ordained, and the Civil Government. There is a TON to unpack here so enjoy the show!


Pastor Chris LeDuc is a graduate of Masters Seminary in Los Angeles. He served in a church planting and revitalization ministry for Grace Community Church for 3 years and over the last 5 years has been the teaching elder and pastor for Cannon Beach Bible Church in Cannon Beach Oregon. He is also a small business owner in the healthcare industry and is putting together a book based on some very in depth sermons he’s preached on God and government


FOLLOW PASTOR CHRIS

Website: https://www.cbbc.us/

Twitter: @Thechrisleduc1


DONATE TO THE SHOW

Venmo: @jesusandliberty 

CashApp: $jesusandliberty


TRY MASTER FOCUS WITH A 10% DISCOUNT

https://trymasterfocus.com/AOTCAS


Catch the FULL EPISODE exclusively on Rumble or my website

FOLLOW

Christians4liberty.com

Youtube: @jesusandliberty

Rumble: @jesusandliberty

Twitter: @jesusandliberty 

Truth Social: @jesusandliberty


freedomlibertypoliticsjesuschristianitychurchgovernmentcultureculturewar
