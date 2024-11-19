Massive 4 FPV drones attack on Ukrainian T-72B

Massive FPV drone attack on Ukrainian T-72B.

The first drone disabled the tank by hitting the engine compartment, the second one on the fiber optics, judging by the last frame, hit the dynamic protection on the most armored cheekbone of the turret. Then three more kamikazes flew in on the already abandoned vehicle, finishing it off completely.

Interestingly, the crew of the T-72B of the Ukrainian Armed Forces tried to use thermal smoke equipment (TDA) to hide their tank from the view of drone operators, but did so too late.

Adding: Several photos were shown today, a crane lifting mobile nuclear shelters from 18 wheelers in Russia. Cynthia

Mobile nuclear shelters have begun to appear en masse in Russia.

The KUB-M modules can be used to protect people from various threats, including light radiation from a nuclear explosion and radioactive contamination of the area.



