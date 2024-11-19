BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Massive 4 FPV drones attack on Ukrainian T-72B
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
144 views • 6 months ago

Massive FPV drone attack on Ukrainian T-72B. 

The first drone disabled the tank by hitting the engine compartment, the second one on the fiber optics, judging by the last frame, hit the dynamic protection on the most armored cheekbone of the turret. Then three more kamikazes flew in on the already abandoned vehicle, finishing it off completely. 

Interestingly, the crew of the T-72B of the Ukrainian Armed Forces tried to use thermal smoke equipment (TDA) to hide their tank from the view of drone operators, but did so too late. 

Adding: Several photos were shown today, a crane lifting mobile nuclear shelters  from 18 wheelers in Russia. Cynthia

Mobile nuclear shelters have begun to appear en masse in Russia.

The KUB-M modules can be used to protect people from various threats, including light radiation from a nuclear explosion and radioactive contamination of the area.


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy