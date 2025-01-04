BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
New Year Terror Attack 2025
Proforce
Proforce
6 months ago

https://youtu.be/BeHdLwv6TnE?si=g-ceKH0eL2RjmVww


https://youtu.be/V18o7tg99Es?si=vl70Bhk-uX1gJNWF


https://rumble.com/v65cilj-britains-banned-documentary-silenced.html


Dive into a mind-bending journey as we unravel the deep and twisted rabbit hole of government cover-ups and potential false flags. Question the mainstream media's narrative on the Bourbon Street Massacre and explore the chilling connections between military ties of suspects and other violent incidents, like the Cybertruck explosion. This video challenges you to connect the dots, exposing the truth behind these events and the media's role in amplifying fear and uncertainty. Discover the implications of subway shoving incidents, FBI-found explosives, and riots in Berlin. At this critical crossroads, your vigilance and awareness are crucial to reclaiming freedom.

Keywords
attacknewyear
