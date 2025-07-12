Radiologist, Oncologist, and Cancer Researcher Dr. William Makis About 500 New mRNA Shots

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"There's over 500 mRNA vaccines in the pipeline that I'm aware of...Not just for HIV and cancer. Like, every infection you could think of."
"Now Merck is in 50/50 partnership with Moderna in creating the mRNA cancer vaccine, which is in phase 3 trials in Australia and the UK, and they're gonna release it maybe in 2025 or 2026. And they're going to charge half-a-million dollars for the mRNA cancer vaccine when it comes out, and Merck is gonna pocket half that money as profit,"
Source @Real World News
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/