WILL DAVE GAHARY ACCEPT MY DEBATE CHALLENGE ON THE USS LIBERTY AND ISRAEL⁉️

One of the last shows VfB did with OG Jim Rizoli and Diane King also featured Dava Gahary, who at the time was transitioning SpeakFreeRadio to FTJ; made a comment about a secret sixth frequency that the men of the USS LIBERTY used to communicate after the first five were jammed [with which at the very least allowed contact with the USS AMBERJACK, if not unnamed others]; he poopoo'ed it at the time, and as we were in the middle of someone else's show, didn't push the matter





Foreknowledge Of Londonistan Ten Years Prior And Of The Attack Upon The USS Liberty





http://tinyurl.com/USSLibertyBS

http://tinyurl.com/USSLibertyLies





Back in 2008, VfB saw #LONDONISTAN being set up; in addition, caught in the act an Israeli apologist by the name of Ben Plonie [no text was changed] claiming, as Gahary is apparently now saying, that teh attack upon the USS LIBERTY was...AN ACCIDENT 🤨





Dave Gahary decorated navy vet for what bull shit. He recked his Vespa in Hawaii and is collecting money from the VA. Got an early out from his enlistment. Show me and everyone on this platform your heroic medals you can’t stolen valor buddy. Have you ever been in combat or been wounded in combat hell no. You and your but buddy Gage are the grifters of this century. I nor the Liberty veterans want nothing to do with this scum bag. He is selling my books from his publishing company with my name on them. I get nothing from my books that’s what you get when you trust a con man. Beware everyone he is a user and abuser believe me I and my shipmates despise him. I introduced him to the gallant crew of Liberty and they hate him for all his lies . Tell all where all the babies are buried you sick puke! I bet you selling What I Saw That Day as well you had nothing to do with that book you have not a once of integrity go slither of in to a Florida swamp where you were born.





https://x.com/philphiltourney/status/1931058215673803173?s=46





Wish I could be at the reunion, where you & "the gallant crew of Liberty" will be telling each other old, stale lies. You've conned way too many, Tourney, & I, as a U.S. Navy submariner, never wanted to disgrace the ship, as you have. Now, all the buried bodies will be unearthed.





https://x.com/DGahary94270/status/1931094078474879366





https://www.satp.org/satporgtp/publication/idr/vol_16(1)/Kamal.htm





https://www.reddit.com/r/navy/comments/1e04fvs/can_someone_explain_to_me_what_happened_on_the/





NECESSARY BACKGROUND: Right Perspective Radio [F] #317 06-June-2025 [IRL Talk Live & ‘Sea of Worry’] [reposting here with my commentary]





https://rumble.com/v6uetpf-right-perspective-radio-f-317-06-jun





USS Liberty

https://odysee.com/@Commando:7/usslibertyeagles1976:4





Source: https://odysee.com/@Commando:7/USS-LIBERTY-F:7





Thumbnail:https://imgflip.com/i/9wnhmc